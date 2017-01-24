Eight-way Syrian peace talks in Astana, the Kazakh capital, ended in hopeful disappointment as significant progress was made — though less than was hoped for.

In a joint communique, Turkey, Russia and Iran pledged to establish a monitoring mechanism "to observe and ensure full compliance with the ceasefire" in Syria.

The three countries pledged to build upon an accord made last month to stop hostilities in most of the war-torn country, but no consensus was reached between the warring Syrian regime and rebel delegations on laying down arms on the most hotly-contested battle zones.

Instead, talks focused mainly on technical specifics of monitoring and claims of violations of the ceasefire already in place, which could include the use of satellites and drones to verify allegations of any party breaking the peace, officials told TRT World.

"There is a date fixed soon to have the first meeting, in Astana between the three countries to have the technical people to actually decide the parameters together of monitoring the ceasefire," UN envoy Staffan de Mistura told TRT World, adding, "perhaps the support of the UN, because we have experience."

Negotiations did not make it beyond monitoring the ceasefire, leaving a list of grievances the opposition had hoped would be addressed, such as lifting siege on areas surrounded and cut off by the regime troops, or at least allowing the delivery of humanitarian aid.

"The agreement is not yet between us and the Syrian regime," told TRT World.

Though the warring parties did not engage in direct discussions, some small but significant breakthroughs were made.

"To come up with a decision about a ceasefire monitoring mechanism – that was quite an achievement," de Mistura told TRT World.

"It was already difficult to imagine that armed groups, the Syrian government, Iran and Turkey, the Russian Federation, with the UN, and even the US ambassador representing the new administration in Washington, sitting in the same room and not leaving despite in spite of the fact that there are strong disagreements," he said.

Inheriting the role as the United Nations' special envoy to Syria from veteran diplomats Kofi Annan and Lakhdar Brahimi, de Mistura has proven to play an invaluable in the negotiations, shuttling proposals between the Syrian government and rebel delegations, who refused to hold discussions face to face.

Opposition delegates said they had also met with Russian officials in Astana, seeking an audience for the grievances that regime's delegates were reticent to hearing.

"The Russians promised us to put pressure on the regime to release all the political prisoners," Rayyes told TRT World. "The regime promised many times to release them, and it never happened," he said.

Syrian opposition's lead negotiator, Mohammad Aloush, said: "The Russians have moved from a stage of being a party in the fighting and are now exerting efforts to become a guarantor."

"But they are finding a lot of obstacles from Lebanon's Shiite Hezbollah forces, Iran and the regime," he added.

Past ceasefire agreements have failed when the Russian and Syrian regime's air forces continued targeting populated areas in Idlib and Aleppo, arguing that the members of the UN-blacklisted terrorist group Jaish Fateh Sham (JFS) were active in the area. Rebels charged back that they were exploiting the pauses in fighting to gain the upper hand at the negotiating table.

Assad's forces have rarely distinguished between which fighters represent moderate rebel forces and which ones are jihadists, regularly referring to any and all opponents as terrorists.

"The two ceasefires we had in the past were actually undermined by this ambiguity, of defining ‘Al Nusra is here, Al Nusra is there'", UN envoy Staffan de Mistura told TRT World.