What are the key points from the court ruling?

A panel of 11 judges found that the government cannot trigger Article 50 unless authorised by parliament. The judges ruled 8-3 against the government.

They dismissed Prime Minister Theresa May's argument that the government could use executive powers, known as the "royal prerogative," to invoke Article 50 of the EU's 2009 Lisbon Treaty, which would've allowed Britain to notify the EU of its intention to leave, without parliamentary approval.

The judges said May did not need the approval of the UK's devolved assemblies in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland before triggering Brexit.

Why is the ruling significant?

It means May cannot her use executive powers to start the process of Britain's exit from the EU, without parliament's approval.

May said she would trigger Article 50 before the end of March, but she now has to seek the consent of lawmakers first. This could delay the process or see May revise her plans altogether.

Now legislation will be prepared for MPs and Lords to vote on.

​The referendum is of great political significance, but the Act of Parliament which established it did not say what should happen as a result... So any change in the law to give effect to the referendum must be made in the only way permitted by the UK constitution, namely by an Act of Parliament." - David Neuberger, President of the Supreme Court.

How did the government respond?

A spokesperson said the government will respect the court's decision but insists the ruling doesn't change plans to exit the EU.

"It's important to remember that parliament backed the referendum by a margin of six-to-one and has already indicated its support for getting on with the process of exit to the timetable we have set out," said the spokesman.

The Attorney General Jeremy Wright said the government will comply with the judgement and "do all that is necessary to implement it."

How did the opposition respond?

An spokesperson for opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said they would look to amend the bill but not slow down May's timetable.

"Labour will seek to amend the Article 50 bill to prevent the Conservatives using Brexit to turn Britain into a bargain basement tax haven off the coast of Europe," said the spokesperson.