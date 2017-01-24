WORLD
2 MIN READ
Erdogan in Mozambique for trade, FETO talks
The Turkish president is leading a delegation that hopes to boost trade and economic ties. Turkey also wants the Mozambique government to crack down on institutions linked to FETO.
Erdogan in Mozambique for trade, FETO talks
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine landed in Maputo, the capital of Mozambique, late Monday for an official visit to the country. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 24, 2017

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Mozambique's capital Maputo late on Monday as part of a three-country trip that began in Tanzania and will end in Madagascar.

Turkey is seeking to strengthen its economic ties with a number of Africa nations. Last year the president visited Senegal, the Ivory Coast, Ghana, Nigeria, Guinea, Kenya and Uganda.

In Tanzania, his first stop on the current visit, Erdogan called on African governments to act against schools affiliated with Fethullah Gulen's organisation, which Turkey calls FETO or the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation.

RECOMMENDED

Ankara accuses FETO and its leader of orchestrating last year's failed coup in Turkey in which more than 240 people were killed and over 2,200 wounded. Gulen, who lives in the United States, denies any involvement in the attempted putsch.

The Gulen organisation has a network of hundreds of schools around the world. More than 80 institutions have been shut down or transferred to different management in the wake of the attempted coup.

President Erdogan is scheduled to go to Madagascar on Wednesday before returning to Turkey.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Zelenskyy says Russian strike damaged Qatar Embassy in Kiev
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence