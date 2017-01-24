Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Mozambique's capital Maputo late on Monday as part of a three-country trip that began in Tanzania and will end in Madagascar.

Turkey is seeking to strengthen its economic ties with a number of Africa nations. Last year the president visited Senegal, the Ivory Coast, Ghana, Nigeria, Guinea, Kenya and Uganda.

In Tanzania, his first stop on the current visit, Erdogan called on African governments to act against schools affiliated with Fethullah Gulen's organisation, which Turkey calls FETO or the Fethullah Terrorist Organisation.