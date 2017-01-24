Romantic musical La La Land has tied the record for most Oscar nominations on Tuesday with 14 nods including the top prize of best picture and best actor nominations for its stars, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

It will contend with sci-fi movie Arrival with eight nominations; war movie Hacksaw Ridge; modern western Hell or High Water; and dramas Manchester by the Sea, Moonlight, Hidden Figures, Lion and Fences.

Meryl Streep, who earlier this month attacked new US President Donald Trump in a Golden Globes awards speech, earned a record 20th Oscar nomination for playing a tone-deaf singer in Florence Foster Jenkins.

TRT World's Patrice Howard has more.