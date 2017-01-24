CULTURE
2 MIN READ
'La La Land' leads Oscar nominations line-up
Romantic musical 'La La Land' has tied the record for most Oscar nominations with 14 nods. Meryl Streep earned a record 20th Oscar nomination for playing a tone-deaf singer in 'Florence Foster Jenkins.'
The Academy Award ceremony will be held in Hollywood on February 26. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 24, 2017

Romantic musical La La Land has tied the record for most Oscar nominations on Tuesday with 14 nods including the top prize of best picture and best actor nominations for its stars, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

It will contend with sci-fi movie Arrival with eight nominations; war movie Hacksaw Ridge; modern western Hell or High Water; and dramas Manchester by the Sea, Moonlight, Hidden Figures, Lion and Fences.

Meryl Streep, who earlier this month attacked new US President Donald Trump in a Golden Globes awards speech, earned a record 20th Oscar nomination for playing a tone-deaf singer in Florence Foster Jenkins.

TRT World's Patrice Howard has more.

RECOMMENDED

In a key change from 2016 and 2015, seven people of colour were among the acting nominees, and four of the nine best picture contenders told African-American or Indian stories.

Last year, all 20 acting nominees were white, unleashing an #OscarsSoWhite backlash on social media for the second consecutive year.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the Academy Awards ceremony in Hollywood on February 26.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
