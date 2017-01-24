Although US President Donald Trump has in the past defined NATO as obsolete, newly-appointed US Secretary of Defense James Mattis reassured his British counterpart on Monday that Washington has an "unshakeable commitment" to the military alliance.

During a phone call with UK's Secretary of State for Defence Michael Fallon, Mattis "emphasised the United States' unshakeable commitment to NATO," Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said in a statement.

Ahead of his inauguration, Trump told two European newspapers he had long warned that NATO had "problems."

"Number one, it was obsolete, because it was designed many, many years ago," he said, referring to its Cold War, post-World War II origins.

"Number two, the countries aren't paying what they're supposed to pay."