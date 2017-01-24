Why is Paris introducing driverless buses?

The city has been struggling with smog and wants to promote cleaner modes of transport.

The fully electric bus called EZ10 can carry about 10 people. They were conceived and built entirely in France.

A combination of lasers and cameras fitted on the buses will be used to detect objects and people around them while they will be operating within the safety of a special lane.

"This vehicle will adapt to its surrounding environment and adapt to pedestrians crossing in front of it so it will either slow down or even an emergency breaking procedure, were someone to jump in front of it," said Marion Lheritier from Easymile, the company behind the autonomous system installed on the bus.

The driverless buses currently operational will take passengers from Paris' Gare de Lyon train station to Austerlitz train station in central Paris.

The public will be able to use the service for free until April 7.

Are there driverless buses in the world?

Yes.

The world's first driverless bus was introduced in the French city of Lyon in September.

Two electric minibuses were tested operating a five stop route in the city centre. They can carry up to 15 passengers.

The vehicles have been tested without passengers in other countries such as Switzerland, and a trial is under way in Dubai.