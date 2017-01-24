Rescuers have pulled six more bodies from a hotel in central Italy that was buried by an avalanche last week, bringing the death toll to 15, the national fire brigade said on Tuesday.

The latest bodies were recovered hours before families of victims were due to hold the first funerals for those killed in the avalanche.

Eleven people so far have been rescued from in and around the hotel in the Gran Sasso National Park, some of them surviving for two days under ice and rubble.

At least14 people are still missing after a wall of snow crashed into the four-storey building last Wednesday, hours after earthquakes shook the region.