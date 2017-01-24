WORLD
2 MIN READ
Three detained in Sweden on suspicion of broadcasting rape on Facebook
The broadcast is the latest graphic video to bring into focus the complex ethical and policy issues faced by Facebook Live and others.
Three detained in Sweden on suspicion of broadcasting rape on Facebook
On its website, Facebook says it will &quot;remove content, disable accounts, and work with law enforcement when we believe there is a genuine risk of physical harm or direct threats to public safety.&quot; / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 24, 2017

Three men have been arrested in Sweden on suspicion of raping a woman in an assault that was broadcast live on Facebook, police said.

The apparent gang-rape on Sunday took place in Uppsala, about an hour north of the capital, Stockholm, and has shocked the Nordic country.

"This rape was broadcasted live in a Facebook group," police said in a statement.

Several viewers of the live broadcast reported the rape, according to the statement. Police swooped on an apartment in the city and detained three men born between 1992 and 1998. They also found a woman.

The alleged victim was born in 1986, police said.

RECOMMENDED

The broadcast is the latest graphic video to bring into focus the complex ethical and policy issues faced by Facebook Live and others.

Facebook live allows anyone to broadcast a video directly from their smartphone. But while traditional TV broadcasters are subject to regulations, internet streaming services do not face the same restrictions and enforce their own terms of service.

Local media reported that the video had been removed and police were appealing for anyone who has a copy of the film to hand it over.

On its website, Facebook says it will "remove content, disable accounts, and work with law enforcement when we believe there is a genuine risk of physical harm or direct threats to public safety."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Zelenskyy says Russian strike damaged Qatar Embassy in Kiev
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence