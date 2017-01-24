January 24, 2017
A charitable foundation backed by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan said on Monday that it has bought the Canadian research platform Meta as part of a mission to eradicate disease.
Meta uses artificial intelligence to quickly read and comprehend scientific papers and then provide insights to researchers. Scientists say it will bring a massive shift in the democratisation of knowledge.
Meta capabilities will be unified in a tool that will be made available to scientists for free.
RECOMMENDED
Trump says protest-hit Iran is 'in big trouble' as Tehran blames US and Israel for 'subversive acts'
TRT World 's Sourav Roy has more.
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies