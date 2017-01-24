The US Senate on Tuesday approved Nikki Haley, the governor of South Carolina, as US ambassador to the United Nations by a vote of 96 to 4.

The 45-year-old will assume the job at UN headquarters in New York with a clear early task: reassuring nervous governments around the world that Washington will remain engaged in international diplomacy during Trump presidency.

Trump has signalled he would like to slash US funding for United Nations climate change programmes, and he opposed a recent UN Security Council resolution critical of Israel that Barack Obama's administration had declined to veto.

Haley won the backing of Democratic Senator Ben Cardin because, he said, "she does not support efforts to slash American funding to the UN and that she would consistently vocalise US values, including universal human rights, good governance and press and religious freedom."