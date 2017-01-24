Day two of the peace talks in the Kazakh capital Astana on Tuesday are expected to focus on consolidating the December 30 ceasefire that Russia and Turkey brokered.

Syria's warring sides met for their first talks in nine months on Monday. The UN hopes the talks can produce a way towards a political solution to the six year conflict.

The Syrian regime and opposition groups did not meet face-to-face on day one of the talks. Rebel spokesman Yahya al-Aridi on Tuesday said the opposition had no plans to sign a communique at the Astana talks.

TRT World's Hasan Abdullah in Astana has more on expectations for day two of the talks.