More than a hundred detainees appeared in Bangkok's main criminal court on Tuesday for the opening of their defence on an array of human trafficking charges.

Thailand has long been a major hub for human trafficking and people smuggling. Authorities have been accused of turning a blind eye and even of complicity.

The Thai government launched a crackdown on the lucrative business in 2015 and arrested dozens after mass graves were found on the Thai-Malaysia border.

Tuesday's proceedings were the continuation of a trial prosecutors launched in March 2016.