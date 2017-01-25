POLITICS
Bolt loses Olympic gold after team-mate fails drug test
Usain Bolt is no longer a nine-time Olympic gold medalist after the International Olympic Committee stripped the Jamaican sprinter of one of his medals.
Men's 4x100m relay Asafa Powell, Usain Bolt, Michael Frater, Nesta Carter of Jamaica celebrate after winning the final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium during the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, August 22, 2008. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 25, 2017

Usain Bolt is no longer a nine-time Olympic gold medalist. The International Olympic Committee stripped the Jamaican sprinter of one of his medals, after Bolt's teammate, in the 4-by-100 relay in Beijing in 2008, tested positive for a banned substance.

Bolt himself has not been accused of any wrongdoing.

TRT World's Samantha Johnson has more.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
