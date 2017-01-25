January 25, 2017
Usain Bolt is no longer a nine-time Olympic gold medalist. The International Olympic Committee stripped the Jamaican sprinter of one of his medals, after Bolt's teammate, in the 4-by-100 relay in Beijing in 2008, tested positive for a banned substance.
Bolt himself has not been accused of any wrongdoing.
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies