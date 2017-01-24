WORLD
Why did thousands in Paris take to the streets to protest Trumpism?
Millions around the world marched in solidarity with women in Washington, DC, but for Parisians there was the added fear that populism will manifest in France next.
Protesters gather in Trocadéro to march in solidarity with women's rights and against Donald Trump. / TRT World and Agencies
Elizabeth WalshElizabeth Walsh
January 24, 2017

Millions of people in Washington DC and around the world protested against Donald Trump on Saturday, after he was sworn in as US president following a divisive election campaign.

They were joined by protesters in Paris, who fear that Trump's election victory may give a boost to right-wing politicians in Europe, such as French presidential candidates Marine Le Pen and François Fillon, and lead to the rolling back of women's rights as well as action aimed at tackling climate change.

