January 25, 2017
Internet giant Amazon has unveiled a new subscription program that delivers toys focusing on science, maths and engineering.
The company launched the program as there is a growing consensus among academics and child psychologists that toys promoting a self-experiential journey have a deeper learning impact among children.
