Amazon's new subscription program delivers educational toys
Parents who sign up receive one specially-picked toy every month that focuses on engaging kids with maths and science.
There is a growing consensus among academics and child psychologists that toys promoting a self-experiential journey have a deeper learning impact among children. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 25, 2017

Internet giant Amazon has unveiled a new subscription program that delivers toys focusing on science, maths and engineering.

The company launched the program as there is a growing consensus among academics and child psychologists that toys promoting a self-experiential journey have a deeper learning impact among children.

TRT World 's Sourav Roy reports.

