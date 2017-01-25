WASHINGTON DC— The last four days of US history are some of the strangest Washington DC has ever experienced.

The fate of public healthcare remains uncertain, although deep cuts are likely under new Republican schemes. Relations with foreign countries are even more up in the air, as Trump has dismissed every ambassador appointed by his predecessor as part of a doctrine of "America First."

Though no one is exactly sure what that means, it's not the first time it's been a slogan in American politics.

He has pulled the US out of the Trans Pacific Partnership, an international trade deal, but continued using drones abroad this weekend in Yemen.

He has cut funding for women's reproductive health overseas, and on Wednesday is slated to implement a ban on refugees from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen entering the country.

Trump has also told federal agencies to stop tweeting, for reasons that remain unclear, and has ordered them to stop publishing press releases. Two federally run accounts, NASA Climate and Badlands National Park, have defied his demands.

And someone in his White House has been snitching to The Washington Post about the factions that fight for his ear in the West Wing.

There's a lot of uncertainty about the course of American history right now. If the last four days are any indicator, the only certainty is that it's going to be a bizarre four years.

THE TRUMP PRESIDENCY: DAY ONE

On Friday, the day of the inauguration, marijuana legalisation activists were handing out 4,200 free joints in the Dupont Circle neighbourhood.

It was an act of protest against laws banning the drug. Last year, voters in DC legalised marijuana possession in a bid to reduce the number of people who earn lifelong arrest records for its possession. The laissez faire attitude towards pot in DC contrasts to its absolute illegality in Virginia, just over the Potomac River.

The United States, as the all-purpose cliche goes, is a land of contrasts.

The next came in Logan Circle, a more residential neighbourhood less than a kilometre away.

Hundreds of black-clad protesters, most wearing masks, had assembled as a "black bloc" in the centre of the roundabout.

They were carrying red-and-black Antifascist flags.

Sometimes called "Antifa" for short, groups like these have grown in number and volume since Trump's election.

Antifa members consider Trump's politics to be fascist since he has won the loyalty of white supremacists and the endorsement of law enforcement.

The black bloc set off in the direction of downtown DC.

Along the way, they chanted: "Whose streets? Our streets!"

The swarm of black figures fanned out over the thoroughfare.

One dragged a newspaper bin out from the sidewalk onto the street. Another threw a rock through a store window with a casual intensity. The hundreds-strong group picked up its pace down 13th Street.

Even as the protesters spray-painted cars and smashed car windows, the police held back as they made their way through Franklin Square. Then, when several started to take crowbars to the windows of a Starbucks, the frenetic wail of a police siren rang and officers started to descend on either side of the bloc as it made its way down L Street, pinning them in.

The police pinched in the black bloc along the entranceway to an office building, crushing them together.

Before the end of the day, hundreds would be under arrest. Reporters and photographers caught inside the bloc wound up detained with them.

Other protesters watched as their comrades stood boxed in along the building.

Some chanted: "F*** Trump's army!" at the cops, along with "The world is watching!" and "Let them go!"

After they had encircled the police, the air filled with the blasting of whistles and the screams of the pepper-sprayed protesters.

The cops threw stun grenades, which produce a blinding flash of light and an intensely loud "bang" – the sound reverberating among the office buildings. Black bloc protesters who hadn't managed to avoid the police pincer maneuver started to break off bits of brick and stone from the sides of buildings and hurl them at the riot police.

Then the police made a move, barreling down 12th street at the protesters. They cleared their way by waving batons and shooting pepper spray in horizontal fountains ten feet long.

This was at about 2:00pm.

Trump had only been president for two hours.

The riot police forced the protesters down to K Street, where they kept throwing bricks into their lines, after which police responded with more stun grenades.

The moment was rife with symbolism. K Street is home to DC's multi-million dollar lobbying firms and is synonymous with the city's influence-peddling industry.

In keeping with the anti-establishment fervour of the protest, someone set fire to a limousine parked on K Street that had already had its windows smashed and "WE THE PEOPLE" spray- painted in gold on its side.

The smoke rose high above the buildings in DC until the fire department put out the blaze and the smoke turned a gray-white hue.

So what did these chaotic protests achieve?

They stole attention from Trump's inauguration, especially on social media, where images of people allegedly rioting pulled views away from the pomp and circumstance of the swearing-in ceremony.

For a president obsessed with his online followings, the amount of social media coverage was likely a major blow to Trump's ego.

They also served to intimidate and vex Trump supporters who had come to see their candidate take power.

Although the protests could not stop Trump from becoming president, they were able to draw oxygen away from the president-elect's ascendance.

THE TRUMP PRESIDENCY: DAY TWO