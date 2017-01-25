US President Donald Trump is expected to sign several executive orders on Wednesday restricting immigration from Syria and six other Middle Eastern or African countries, according to several congressional aides and immigration experts briefed on the matter.

In addition to Syria, Trump's orders are expected to temporarily restrict access to the United States for most refugees.

Another order will block visas from being issued to those from Iraq, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen, said the aides and experts, who asked not to be identified.

The restrictions on refugees are likely to include a multi-month ban on admissions from all countries until the US State Department, and the US Department of Homeland Security can make the vetting process more precise.

Trump was expected to sign the orders at the headquarters of the US Department of Homeland Security, whose responsibilities include immigration and border security.

In his tweet late on Tuesday, Trump said: "Big day planned on national security tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall!"