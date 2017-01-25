At least 28 people were killed on Wednesday in a coordinated militant attack on a hotel in Somalia's capital Mogadishu.

The attackers rammed an explosive-laden car into the gate of Dayah Hotel, after which armed men stormed into the building and opened fire.

Security forces engaged the attackers and secured the hotel.

"We have confirmed 28 people died and 43 others injured in the two blasts at the hotel," Security Minister Abdirizak Umar said.

Survivors described chaotic scenes in which hotel residents hid themselves under beds and others jumped out of windows of the four-storey building to escape the assault.

Dozens of people, including lawmakers, were thought to have been staying at the hotel at the time of the attack, police said.