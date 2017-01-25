Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that he would act rapidly on a constitutional bill that will strengthen the presidency if approved in a nationwide referendum.

Parliament passed the 18-article constitutional reform bill on Saturday. Erdogan must approve the bill before it can go to a referendum.

The referendum is expected to be held in April. The Supreme Election Council (YSK) will announce the exact date this week, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Wednesday.

African visit