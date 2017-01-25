WORLD
2 MIN READ
German police accused of racial profiling
Police in Cologne tweeted they had detained hundreds of 'Nafris,' a pejorative term for North Africans, on New Year's Eve. This prompted criticism as it suggested that the men had been detained on the basis of their appearance.
German police accused of racial profiling
While racial profiling is against German police policy, it's unclear if it's illegal. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 25, 2017

Police in the German city of Cologne were criticised recently for using tactics that appeared to single out people based on their race.

Police in the city tweeted they had detained hundreds of 'Nafris,' a pejorative term for North Africans, on New Year's Eve. This prompted criticism as it suggested that the men had been detained on the basis of their appearance.

Police Chief Juergen Mathies later said he regretted using the term, which many people consider an ethnic slur. But he added that the methods were justified based on crimes the previous year when as many as 1,000 women were sexually assaulted in the Cologne city centre on New Year's Eve. Most of the perpetrators were believed to be immigrants from North Africa.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World 's Ira Spitzer reports from Berlin.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Zelenskyy says Russian strike damaged Qatar Embassy in Kiev
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence