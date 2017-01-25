After intense deliberations, negotiations and much waiting in Astana, Kazakhstan, Iran, Russia and Turkey issued a joint declaration – a fragile outline on how to end the war in Syria.

The sponsors of the talks in Astana agreed there could be no military solution to the Syrian crisis.

They will set up a joint task force to monitor the ceasefire in Syria and agreed on the need for a united front against Daesh and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham.

Iran, Turkey and Russia also reiterated their determination to fight against Daesh and Jabhat Fateh al-Sham, and to separate them from the armed opposition groups.