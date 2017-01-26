Syrian regime forces pushed Daesh out of several villages northeast of Aleppo in the last 48 hours, a body monitoring the conflict said on Wednesday. The advances by the regime forces bring them closer to positions held by Turkish-backed rebels.

The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights director Rami Abdulrahman said the recent push by the regime signalled a race between Assad forces and the opposition to recapture al-Bab in Syria's northeast. Both sides are battling Daesh, which holds al-Bab.

Turkey's military on Thursday said it killed 23 Daesh militants in northern Syria in its latest air strikes.

Turkey on Tuesday said forces it backed in the struggle against Daesh had reached the outskirts of the strategic northern Syrian town.

Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus said Turkey and its allies would not hand over al-Bab to the regime after driving out Daesh.

"Al-Bab belongs to the people of al-Bab. Operation Euphrates Shield is not an operation that aims to clear the area and then hand it over to the regime," said Kurtulmus.

Turkey launched Euphrates Shield in August 2016 to secure its borders with Syria and drive terrorist groups from the area.