What is Australia Day?

It is the national day of celebration held on January 26 every year. This marks the anniversary of the arrival of 11 convict ships from Great Britain to Sydney, named First Fleet, led by commander Captain Arthur Phillip in 1788.

Many Australians celebrate the day off work by having lunches and picnics with family. Others have BBQs in their backyards with friends and proudly fly the flag.

There are also citizenship ceremonies held across the country, where people are sworn in as Australians.

Why is it seen as Invasion Day by Aboriginal people?

The date marks the beginning of British colonisation of Aboriginal people in 1788. Aboriginal Australians, known as the "first Australians," are the oldest known civilisation on Earth.

Aboriginal people call it, alternately, Invasion Day, Survival Day and Day of Mourning.

Many believe celebrating on January 26 is insensitive and offensive. They say Australia's brutal history - which saw mass killings, dispossession, rape and violence against Aboriginal people, as well as separation of their families - should be mourned not celebrated.

More than 70 percent of Aboriginal people were killed by warfare and disease within the first two years of the British settlement.

On January 26, tens of thousands took to the streets to protest against the celebration in rallies held in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane. The majority were peaceful but there were some clashes with police.

How do Aboriginal people feel?

Allan Clarke, Indigenous affairs reporter at BuzzFeed Australia, told TRT World it's insulting when white Australians ignore the injustices against Aboriginal people.

"People say why don't you just get over it, why don't you just enjoy the day like everyone else, we can't," Clarke said.