POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Is humanity's time almost up?
Scientists are set to announce whether they will move the minute hand of the "Doomsday Clock."
Is humanity's time almost up?
On January 26, 2016, in a news conference at the National Press Club in Washington DC, the members of Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists unveiled that the Doomsday Clock remained at three minutes to midnight. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 26, 2017

Is humanity's time almost up?

The US-based Bulletin of Atomic Scientists will announce on Thursday if the events of the past two years have moved the hands on the "Doomsday Clock."

The clock is now at three minutes to midnight. The symbolic countdown to global catastrophe was set in motion in 1947. It has been paused at three minutes to midnight since January 2015.

Midnight represents the end of humanity.

RECOMMENDED

The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists informs the public about threats to the survival and development of humanity from nuclear weapons, climate change, emerging technologies, and diseases.

In a statement released earlier this week, the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists said it was assessing recent events ahead of Thursday's announcement.

"A rise in strident nationalism worldwide, President Donald Trump's comments on nuclear arms and climate issues, a darkening global security landscape that is coloured by increasingly sophisticated technology, and a growing disregard for scientific expertise," were among the events, it said.

The clock was last moved two years ago – from five minutes to three minutes before midnight – the closest it has been to catastrophe since the days of hydrogen bomb testing, which prompted the atomic scientists to start the clock.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Zelenskyy says Russian strike damaged Qatar Embassy in Kiev
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence