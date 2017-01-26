Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto on Thursday called off a meeting with Donald Trump due to a dispute over the US leader's vow to make Mexico fund a new wall on the countries' border.

"We informed the White House this morning that I will not attend the working meeting scheduled for next Tuesday" with Trump in Washington, the Mexican leader said on Twitter.

"Mexico reiterates its willingness to work with the United States to reach agreements in both nations' interests."

Trump later said Thursday that talks with his Mexican counterpart would have been "fruitless" if Mexico is unwilling to pay for a wall along the countries' common border.

"The president of Mexico and myself have agreed to cancel our planned meeting scheduled for next week," Trump told Republican lawmakers at a retreat in Philadelphia.

"Unless Mexico is going to treat the United States fairly with respect, such a meeting would be fruitless, and I want to go a different route. I have no choice."

TRT World's Harry Horton gives more details.