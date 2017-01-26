US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he "will absolutely do safe zones in Syria" to protect people fleeing violence there.

Saying Europe had made a tremendous mistake by admitting millions of refugees from Syria and other Middle Eastern trouble spots, Trump told ABC News in an interview: "I don't want that to happen here."

A draft executive order to this effect is awaiting Trump's signature, according to a report by Reuters. The move may indicate the new administration was preparing a step that Trump's predecessor Barack Obama long resisted.

"The Secretary of State, in conjunction with the Secretary of Defence, is directed within 90 days of the date of this order to produce a plan to provide safe areas in Syria and in the surrounding region in which Syrian nationals displaced from their homeland can await firm settlement, such as repatriation or potential third-country resettlement," the draft order said.

Trump is expected to order the Pentagon and US State Department to submit a plan for setting up "safe zones" for refugees in Syria and neighbouring countries in the upcoming days.