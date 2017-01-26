WORLD
Barrow returns home as Gambia turns new page
Adama Barrow was forced take oath at the Gambian Embassy in neighbouring Senegal last week, while his predecessor Yahya Jammeh refused to step down.
Hundreds of people lined the streets of Banjul to welcome home their new President Adama Barrow. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 26, 2017

Gambian President Adama Barrow arrived in the capital Banjul on Thursday, days after his predecessor Yahya Jammeh fled into exile under pressure from regional powers.

Barrow stepped off the plane with heavily-armed troops from Senegal and Nigeria standing by as he flew in from neighbouring Senegal, where he had taken shelter on January 15.

Barrow won presidential elections in December. But Jammeh, who ruled Gambia for more than two decades, ignored multiple deadlines to step down even West African armies entered the country to support Barrow.

TRT World'sFidelis Mbah gives more details

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
