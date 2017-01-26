The recent trilateral talks on Syria in Astana -- overseen by Turkey, Russia, and Iran--- concluded in what can be best described as a "maintaining the status quo ante stalemate", as the Iranian regime's obstruction continues to pose a major roadblock to a final negotiated settlement.

At the core of the impasse is Iran's decision to maintain a significant number of Iranian Revolutionary Guard fighters and associated Shia militias on the ground in Syria. Since the United Nations Security Council unanimously voted in 2012 to implement the Geneva Communique, a six point plan whose objective was to end the horrific slaughter and establish a process for a political transition, the Iranian regime has steadfastly opposed any international settlement that would hold its proxies in Syria accountable.

While the final communique coming out of Astana pledged to establish a process "to observe and ensure full compliance with the ceasefire", Assad regime representatives have signalled that they will continue ongoing military offensives in the Damascus suburbs. Recent reports detail a systemic plan by Iran and the Assad regime to expand the ‘Shiafication' of areas purged of their Sunni Arab inhabitants via forced displacement and siege tactics.

The joint statement in Astana also reaffirmed a commitment to "the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity" of Syria.

The outcome of Astana was commendable in calling for sustained ceasefires, commitment to unity, opposition to terrorism, and support for follow-on peace negotiations in Geneva. But how can the international community adequately deal with the elephant in the room — Iran's unwillingness to remove its foreign militias and the Assad regime's obstinate refusal to halt its ethnic cleansing?

One interesting outcome seems to be the evolution of the Russian position. Opposition officials I spoke to have noted what they view to be a growing rift between Moscow and Tehran on the way forward in Syria. Indeed, recent statements from Moscow calling upon the regime to end ceasefire violations in Damascus were unprecedented.

Opposition representatives were vocal in Astana that continued peace negotiations and ceasefires were being repeatedly undermined by Iran. They argue that failing to call out Iranian activity in Syria only serves to normalise the illegal Iranian presence in Syria and the continued human rights abuses being committed by its sponsored Shia militias.

And if history is any indicator, they are right to worry. In every instance in which Iran has established a beachhead of auxiliary networks from Iraq to Lebanon, they have never given up territory voluntarily.

The good news is that the establishment of guarantors behind the peace process is a major step forward from the moribund Geneva negotiations which failed to produce any real progress in 2014 and 2016. Under an Obama administration that was shackled to its then secret negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program, the prior Geneva discussions lacked any real enforcement mechanisms. It was a recipe for disaster. And a disaster is exactly what took place as the Assad regime and Iran leveraged the Geneva process to expand the presence of foreign Shia militias and accelerate the forced displacement of hundreds of thousands of Syrians.