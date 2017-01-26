POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Williams sisters face off in Australian Open final
Serena Williams and her sister Venus own this year's Australian Open tennis tournament. The only question is who will win?
Williams sisters face off in Australian Open final
Serena Williams during her singles semi-final match against Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni, Melbourne, Australia, January 26, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 26, 2017

Serena Williams and big sister Venus face off on Saturday for the ninth time in a Grand Slam final after the two American tennis players sailed through their semi finals in the southeast Australian city of Melbourne.

Serena zeroed in on a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title after she ended the fairytale run of Mirjana Lucic-Baroni at the Australian Open on Thursday with a crushing 6-2 6-1 win.

Serena, a six-times Melbourne Park champion, wrapped up the match when the 79th-ranked Croatian Lucic-Baroni slammed a shot into the net, the American reaching her 29th grand slam final.

RECOMMENDED

Venus earlier dropped a set but then dismantled fellow American Coco Vandeweghe 6-7(3) 6-2 6-3 to reach the final. At 36 she is the oldest Australian Open finalist in the professional era.

"She's my toughest opponent, no one has ever beaten me as much as Venus has," 35-year-old Serena said of the match-up.

When they face off on Saturday, it will be the sisters' first grand slam final since Wimbledon in 2009, which Serena won in two sets.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects YPG to comply with March 10 deal in Syria: FM Fidan
Syria moves to drive YPG terrorists out of Aleppo after missed withdrawal deadline
EU countries override France to greenlight Mercosur trade deal
US boards 5th tanker as Venezuelan oil sanctions intensify
Senior Daesh leader arrested in Syria, local media says
Israel violates ceasefire again with fresh strikes on southern Lebanon
Trump praises Venezuela's release of political prisoners as 'smart gesture'
Turkish and Syrian foreign ministers discuss the situation in Aleppo
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Zelenskyy says Russian strike damaged Qatar Embassy in Kiev
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence