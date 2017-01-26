Moscow on Thursday said the US government did not consult with Russia before Donald Trump announced his plan for creating safe zones in Syria.

"No, our American partners did not consult with us. It's a sovereign decision," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"It is important that this (the plan) does not exacerbate the situation with refugees, but probably all the consequences ought to be weighed up."

TRT World'sWilliam Deneslow has this update on the Kremlin response to Trump's plan.

Turkey wants details of Trump plan

Turkey, which has long advocated safe zones inside Syria said it is waiting to see the outcome of Trump's plan.