Chile's president orders extra funds to fight forest fires
More than 90 fires have scorched 1,800 square kilometres and have destroyed hundreds of homes. Six people – four firefighters and two police – have been killed battling the forest fires in central Chile.
Smoke from the forest fire is seen from the town of Penco in the Concepcion region, south of Chile, January 25, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 26, 2017

Chile's president Michelle Bachelet has ordered extra funds to fight the country's worst forest fires in half a century. 

More than 90 fires have scorched 1,800 square kilometres and have destroyed hundreds of homes.

The government last week declared a state of emergency.

Six people – four firefighters and two police – have now been killed battling the fires in central Chile, officials said on Wednesday.

"I can now say officially that there are two more fatalities – two Chilean police who were found in the Maule River," said Interior Minister Mario Fernandez.

Four firefighters died and another three were injured earlier in the week.

TRT World's Sarah Jones reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
