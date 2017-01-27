It took nearly five hours of gruelling tennis for Rafael Nadal on Friday to fend off Grigor Dimitrov and book a dream Australian Open final against Roger Federer at Melbourne Park on Sunday.

Nadal edged Dimitrov 6-3 5-7 7-6(5) 6-7(4) 6-4 in a nerve-shredding marathon to reach his first grand slam final since the 2014 French Open.

"I always had the confidence that if I am able to win some matches, then anything can happen," Nadal told reporters.