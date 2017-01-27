President Donald Trump made his debut as a statesman Friday, welcoming British Prime Minister Theresa May as the first foreign leader to visit his White House.

The meeting is a pivotal moment in trans-Atlantic relations, which have been rocked by Trump's election and his willingness to rethink NATO, the UN and other foundation blocks of the liberal world order.

Trump greeted May upon her arrival at the White House. The pair then met in the Oval Office, posing and shaking hands in front of a bust of Winston Churchill.

May hopes to win the US president's support for collective security arrangements that have underpinned European security since World War II.

Trump has decried NATO as "obsolete" and expressed a willingness to befriend Russia's Vladimir Putin – two positions that deeply concern European leaders from London to Lisbon.

Much of Britain's military power, including its nuclear deterrent, depends on US equipment and systems.

In private, European diplomats fret about the influence of top Trump advisor Steve Bannon, who has made common cause with right-wing nationalists and populists in France, Britain and beyond.

TRT World's Jennifer Glasse reports from Washington.

Shortly after his election, Trump met with right-wing British politician Nigel Farage, who has made dismantling the European Union his life's work.

The two leaders later addressed a joint press conference at the White House during which a range of issues were covered, including

US-Mexico relations

Ties with Russia

Brexit

​Use of torture

The right stuff

May arrived in the US on Thursday and received a rapturous welcome from Republican lawmakers gathering in Philadelphia and gave a speech urging them to "beware" of Russia, and warning US allies to "step up" and play a greater role in global security.

Acknowledging rising tensions between the US and China, she said fears of the "eclipse of the West" would not be fulfilled if Britain and the US continued to stand together.

May said NATO member states should contribute their fair share – a complaint made by the former and current US administrations – but defended the alliance from Trump's claims it was "obsolete."

May also defended the Iranian nuclear deal against the president's criticism, saying it was "vitally important" for regional security – but must now be properly enforced.

Addressing a joint press conference later during the day, the British prime minister said Trump had vowed "100 percent" support for NATO. She added that the US president had accepted the invitation for a state visit to Britain "later this year."