The World Food Programme (WFP) said on Friday it had halved the food rations distributed to 1.4 million Iraqis displaced in the war against Daesh because of delays in payments of funds from donor states.

"This year somehow we are receiving commitments from donors a little bit late, we are talking with donors but we don't have enough money as of yet," said spokesperson for the UN agency Inger Marie Vennize.

"We have had to reduce (the rations) as of this month."

The WFP is talking to the US - its biggest donor - Germany, Japan and others to secure funds to restore full rations, she added.

"The 50 percent cuts in monthly rations affect over 1.4 million people across Iraq," Vennize said.

The impact is already being felt in camps east of Mosul, the northern city controlled in part by Daesh.