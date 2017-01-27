WORLD
1 MIN READ
What do people who might be affected think about Trump's wall?
The US and Mexican presidents are feuding over a wall. Some Mexican Americans think a border wall will do much more than just keep two countries apart and illegal immigrants out.
What do people who might be affected think about Trump's wall?
An undocumented immigrant family from Mexico talks to a volunteer at Annunciation House, an organisation that provides shelter to immigrants and refugees, El Paso, Texas. (January 17, 2017) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 27, 2017

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto cancelled a meeting with US President Donald Trump over the latter's promise to build a wall between the two countries, then force Mexico to pay for it.

Trump's take? "Unless Mexico is going to treat the United States fairly, with respect, such a meeting would be fruitless, and I want to go a different route."

The ongoing spat is causing concern on both sides of the border.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World's Tetiana Anderson in Santa Monica, California, spoke to some of the people who might be affected by the wall.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod
Iranian state media comments on protests, says US and Israel behind overnight unrest
Russian strikes kill four, injure 10 in Kiev as Ukraine reports nationwide 'missile threat'
Two injured in Portland shooting involving federal agents, police say