WORLD
4 MIN READ
Why are US scientists going "rogue" against President Trump?
A network of unofficial Twitter feeds of a dozen US federal agencies has sprung up to "resist" Donald Trump. The digital protest is in response to the Trump administration's restrictions on climate change research and other science information.
Why are US scientists going "rogue" against President Trump?
The largest of the Twitter feeds, with more than a million followers, is @AltNatParkSer, which is the unofficial #Resistance team of U.S. National Park Service. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 27, 2017

Who are the people behind these Twitter accounts?

Current and former employees of federal agencies, scientists, environmental activists, journalists and their supporters are operating the accounts. Some feeds were privately launched and others are run by small teams.

They have borrowed the names and logos of a number of departments, which include the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), National Park Service, Department of Agriculture, Food and Drug Administration, Forest Service, Department of Health and Human Services, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Weather Service, and NASA among others.

Why are they protesting?

They are protesting government restrictions they see as 'censorship'.

In the first week of the new administration, gag orders and suspensions were issued on US federal agencies, restricting their media access and social media use. Internal directives were given to several environmental agencies, requiring them to curb their dissemination of information to the public.

Last week, Interior Department staff were told to stop posting on Twitter after an employee re-tweeted posts about the low attendance at Trump's inauguration. Employees from other agencies, such as the EPA and the Health Department, confirmed the notices asking them to remove web pages and limit their social media usage.

Many government employees were concerned about how material on climate change and civil rights had disappeared from the White House website.

What do the "rogue" scientists want to achieve?

The unofficial EPA account called @ActualEPAFacts told BBC News the feed, run by three EPA employees, was set up after a gag order stopped them from giving interviews relating to their research.

They told BBC News that their goal is to make sure "factual information about climate change and other scientific research continues to be shared during the Trump administration".

The @AltNatParkSer, who claim to be National Park Service employees, told The Washington Post they are fearful of losing their jobs if they identify themselves.

"We will not be identifying ourselves due to the anger and threats coming from President Trump's loyalists...we are just here to push the science that is being dismantled by the current administration," the group told The Washington Post.

What are they tweeting about?

They are directly addressing the president and undermining his tweets. Many accounts are tweeting facts about carbon emissions and climate change, using #Climate and #Resist.

RECOMMENDED

Are other people getting involved?

Yes. Many celebrities, politicians and people are supporting the protest by tweeting using #ClimateFacts.

How are the US and global science community responding?

It's difficult to measure at this stage. However many have joined the digital protest, which has garnered national and international support.

It comes after an online campaign was launched on January 24 to organise a "Scientists' March on Washington," similar to the Women's March. The group said they intend to take "a stand for science in politics."

Days after Trump's inauguration, reports emerged that swaths of scientists are also preparing to run for political office, in a bid to "make America smart again."

Canadian scientists, who for nine years under their previous government suffered harsh restrictions, have also expressed support and solidarity with their US counterparts.

Author:Mohamed Taha

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod
Iranian state media comments on protests, says US and Israel behind overnight unrest
Russian strikes kill four, injure 10 in Kiev as Ukraine reports nationwide 'missile threat'
Two injured in Portland shooting involving federal agents, police say