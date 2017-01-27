Why does Trump want a wall on the US-Mexican border?

Trump says a "big, beautiful wall" will deter illegal immigrants who have taken away white-collar jobs from the American people.

Around 11 million illegal immigrants live in the US. Nearly half of them or 6 million are Mexicans.

However, more Mexicans are leaving the US than are coming to live there.

Illegal Mexican immigrants numbered 5.8 million in 2014, down from 6.4 million in 2009.

But isn't there a fence already on the US-Mexico border?

The border that stretches from the Gulf of Mexico to the Pacific Ocean is 1,954 miles (3,145 kilometres) long.

It traverses deserts, rugged mountains and the Rio Grande river that work as natural barriers to the movement of migrants.

A stretch of 650 miles is already covered with metal fences, barbed wire, steel barriers and concrete slabs.

Some areas are intensely fortified with triple barriers such as the section that separates the urban areas of San Diego in the US state of California from Tijuana, in the Mexican state of Baja California.

In some places, it is blocked by thick metal plates 3 metres high.

The US border patrol also uses cameras and drones to monitor the movement of migrants.

The existing fence cost Washington $7 billion.

What's different about Trump's wall?

Trump wants a concrete wall to be built that would be roughly 1,000 miles long.

"It's not a fence. It's a wall," Trump said at his first press conference.

He also wants it to be 30-feet high.

What are the challenges in building this wall?

The border runs through a remote desert in Arizona, over rugged mountains in New Mexico, and for two thirds of its length along rivers.

Building a wall along some sections of the border would be difficult and expensive.

A 40-foot tall concrete wall – a probable scenario drawn by experts – that also runs 7-feet below the ground, with a thickness of 10 inches, would require millions of tonnes of building equipment.

Around 17 million tonnes of concrete and 2.4 million tonnes of cement would go into building the structure, according to a structural engineer whose calculations have been widely cited.

The construction material needs to be brought from factories over long distances. Thousands of workers would be needed to build the wall.

How much would it cost and who pays for it?

Trump says his wall would cost between $10 billion and $12 billion.

But The Washington Post says that number is underestimated and the actual cost could go as high as $25 billion.

Trump believes he can make the Mexicans foot the bill for the wall through various economic actions.

And he has suggested outrageous ways to achieve that goal, such as stopping the flow of money Mexican workers send back home, to increasing visa processing fee and raising tariff on Mexican goods.

Mexico has rejected the idea of a wall on numerous occasions.

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto said his country won't pay for it.

"Mexico doesn't believe in walls," he said in a televised address.

Can Trump force Mexico to pay?

If Trump went ahead with his threat of imposing tariffs on Mexican goods, he will violate America's own law and multiple international treaties, including the United Nations' charter.

Both the US and Mexico are part of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), the important trade alliance that also includes Canada.

Any unilateral imposition of tariffs on imports of Mexican goods could be violation of the agreement.

The move could also be challenged under the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties. But as president, Trump has the power to bypass Congress and impose tariffs.