Thousands of Gambians celebrated the new president Adama Barrow's return to Gambia who recently took oath in exile in Senegal almost two months after winning the elections.

Barrow returned to his country on Thursday after his long-ruling predecessor Yahya Jammeh sought asylum in Equatorial Guinea on Saturday. He left after West African nations started moving their troops inside the borders of the bloc's smallest state.

"In Jammeh's regime, we did not have real democracy, but in Barrow's regime, we believe Gambians will be very happy to see democracy," said Baturu Yankubah, a resident of Banjul, Gambia's capital.

"Now Gambia is free. For 22 years we had hardship but now everybody is free and we know the economy will grow soon," said Omar Musa, who is unemployed.