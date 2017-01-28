TÜRKİYE
Erdogan, May to discuss trade and security
Prime Minister May's spokeswoman says both countries are expected to agree to a 'strategic security partnership.'
Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Number 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, January 24, 2017 in this file photo. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 28, 2017

UK Prime Minister Theresa May will meet Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim on Saturday to discuss trade and security, her spokeswoman said.

A day after meeting US President Donald Trump, May will travel to Ankara to launch a joint working group to prepare the ground for a new trade relationship after Brexit.

Her spokeswoman said May and Erdogan would discuss two key themes,

"[They] will be discussing a new trade relationship following the UK's exit from the EU," and "they are expected to agree to ... a strategic security partnership."

May's government is keen to start laying the groundwork for trade agreements for when Britain leaves the European Union - a process that will take at least two years after triggering the formal divorce talks by the end of March.

The United Kingdom was the second-largest destination for Turkish exports in 2015, buying $10.6 billion in goods, according to IMF trade data. Only Germany imports more from Turkey.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
