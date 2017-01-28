President Donald Trump signed an order on Friday to begin what he called a "great rebuilding" of the US armed services, promising new aircraft, naval ships and more resources for the military.

"Our military strength will be questioned by no one, but neither will our dedication to peace. We do want peace," Trump said in a ceremony at the Pentagon.

Trump predicted that Congress, which sets the expenditures for the government, will "be very happy to see" the White House's new spending request for the military.

Trump made clear during last year's presidential campaign and in recent weeks that he wants to enlarge the ranks of the military services and expand its fleets of aircraft and ships.

For example, he said he envisioned a naval fleet of 350 vessels, up from the navy's current 274 and more than its 310-vessel target.

He is also expected to order his new defense secretary, James Mattis, to intensify operations against Daesh in Iraq and Syria with more US soldiers and military hardware like artillery and attack helicopters.