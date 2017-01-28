Turkish authorities on Saturday criticised a BBC reporter Laura Kuenssberg, who was travelling with British Prime Minister Theresa May, for spreading misleading information on social media about the presidential complex in Ankara.

Kuenssberg, who was covering May's trip to Ankara, tweeted:

Turkish presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin in response said her claims were a 'string of lies' and showed 'low quality' journalism.

Kalin said none of the objects were made of gold.

Mustafa Varank, one of the top advisors to Turkish President, sent a tweet to the UK's ambassador to Turkey, asking his thoughts about the fake news.

Chief of cabinet to the president Dr. Hasan Dogan also criticised the reporter.