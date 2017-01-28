TÜRKİYE
Erdogan says Turkey hopes to boost annual trade with UK to $20B
The statement comes after the Turkish President held a meeting with UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who arrived on an official visit to Ankara earlier today following her trip to the US.
British Prime Minister Theresa May meets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara on 28 January 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 28, 2017

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said Turkey hoped to boost annual trade volume with Britain to $20 billion from the existing $15.6 billion.

The statement came after President Erdogan held a meeting with UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who arrived on an official visit to Ankara earlier today following her trip to the US, where she met with President Donald Trump.

Erdogan also said an important step between the two countries would be taken on Turkey's TF-X fighter jet project.

May said she discussed issues relating to Cyprus and Syria in addition to stepping up aviation security cooperation with Erdogan.

She said the UK wanted to build an opportunity for trade to benefit both countries.

May, who on Friday became the first foreign leader to meet new US President Donald Trump, is pushing to expand Britain's trade relations with countries outside the European Union in preparation for its exit from the bloc in about two years' time.

The British premier is also expected to meet with Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım.

TRT World 's Alican Ayanlar reports from Ankara.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
