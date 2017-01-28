President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said Turkey hoped to boost annual trade volume with Britain to $20 billion from the existing $15.6 billion.

The statement came after President Erdogan held a meeting with UK Prime Minister Theresa May, who arrived on an official visit to Ankara earlier today following her trip to the US, where she met with President Donald Trump.

Erdogan also said an important step between the two countries would be taken on Turkey's TF-X fighter jet project.

May said she discussed issues relating to Cyprus and Syria in addition to stepping up aviation security cooperation with Erdogan.

She said the UK wanted to build an opportunity for trade to benefit both countries.