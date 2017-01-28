Trump signed an executive order that also indefinitely paused entry of travellers from Syria and for 90 days six other Muslim-majority nations: Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

Immigration lawyers trying to help people getting into the United States faced a stonewall from border authorities, according to an exchange related to the New York Times.

"Who is the person we need to talk to?" Mark Doss, an attorney International Refugee Assistance Project, asked a US Customs and Border Patrol agent, who declined to provide his name.

"Mr. President," he told Doss. "Call Mr. Trump."

On Friday afternoon, visitors and permanent residents of the United States, some who have lived in the country for years, were turned away at the border by authorities in the minutes after Trump signed the order.

"If they are already on the plane, they will not be able to enter," Abed Ayoub of the Arab American Anti-Discrimination Committee told the New York Daily News.

"We had a few folks land who landed right around the time the order was issued, who were permitted to go through. I guess it was the luck of the draw."

Green card holders, permanent residents of the United States who are not full citizens, are receiving extra interrogation.

"US Border patrol is deciding reentry for green card holders on a case by case basis - questions abt political views, chking facebook, etc," tweeted immigration lawyer Mana Yegani.

​Trump said his administration needed time to develop more stringent screening processes for refugees, immigrants and visitors.

Observers on Twitter saw a serious risk for civil liberties for all.