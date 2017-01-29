POLITICS
Federer beats Nadal to win fifth Australian Open
The 35-year-old Swiss rocket claims his 18th grand slam title, becoming the oldest grand slam winner since Ken Rosewall won the 1972 Australian Open at 37.
Switzerland's Roger Federer has won five Australian Opens, seven Wimbledons, five US Opens and one French Open. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 29, 2017

Roger Federer was in tears as he won a thrilling, five-set Australian Open final against his great rival Rafael Nadal to clinch a record-extending 18th Grand Slam title on Sunday.

Federer felled his great rival 6-4,3-6, 6-1, 3-6 and 6-3 in a nail-biting final. It was the 35th meeting between the two great rivals with Nadal now leading 23-12 and 6-3 in major finals, including his five-set win over Federer in the 2009 Australian final.

Roared on by a partisan Rod Laver Arena crowd, Federer roared back from 3-1 down in the nerve-shredding final set before closing it out on the second championship point with a forehand winner to seal his fifth crown at Melbourne Park.

Seeded 17th and playing his first tour tournament after six months out of the game, Federer capped his brilliant comeback from injury with his first grand slam title since Wimbledon in 2012.

The win made Federer the first player ever to win five or more titles at three different grand slam events. At 35, he is the oldest grand slam winner since Ken Rosewall won the 1972 Australian Open at 37.

SOURCE:AFP, Reuters
