Civilians, Al Qaeda suspects killed in US raid, Yemeni official says
This was the first military operation attributed to the US against the group in Yemen since President Donald Trump took office.
A US service member was also killed and three wounded in a dawn raid carried out against Al Qaeda in Yemen. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 29, 2017

A US raid in Yemen on Sunday killed 10 civilians and 14 suspected Al Qaeda militants, including three prominent figures.

The military operation was the first attributed to the United States against the group in Yemen since President Donald Trump took office on January 20.

According to the Pentagon, the raid targeted Al Qaeda headquarters in the country and took down at least 14 militants. A US service member was also killed and three were wounded, the Pentagon shared in a statement.

Seven women and three children were among those slain in the raid on Yakla district in the central province of Baida, said several tribal sources and a provincial official, who did not want to be named.

Earlier, sources in the region said the raid targeted the houses of three tribal chiefs linked to Al Qaeda, adding that a number of civilians were also killed.

The provincial official said Apache helicopters also targeted a school, mosque and a medical facility allegedly used by Al Qaeda militants.

The US conducted dozens of drone strikes throughout Barack Obama's presidency to combat Al Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, regarded as one of the global militant group's most dangerous branches.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
