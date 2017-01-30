What is "Mother's Day" in Zambia?

Two years ago, the Zambian government revised its employment law to grant all women one day of menstrual leave each month. This means that all women are entitled to a leave day during their monthly cycle.

An umbrella body of Zambia's action groups, theNon-Governmental Organisations' Coordinating Council (NGOCC) called Mother's Day a "progressive law".

"Some women have heavy flows, some of them have a lot of pain or vomiting," one member of the group, Madube Siyauya said.

"So it's a very important day that allows women to attend to their biological needs and continue their work without being susceptible to discrimination."

The legislation, also applies to women after menopause, when their menstruation ceases.

What is the argument against it?

Not everyone is a fan and the law is stirring increasingly fierce debate in a country that is reluctant to discuss sexual health.

Some Zambian women say the day off is widely abused.

"I have never taken 'Mother's Day' in my life," head of the Alliance for Community Action,Laura Miti said.

"I don't understand why others need it. It is abused. Whenever they have something they need to do, they would rather take the day off than taking leave."

"My sense is that giving half the workforce 12 days (off) extra per year is unproductive. It can't be productive, especially if you are working in the corporate world."

Chiselwa Kawanda, 33, a government employee in Lusaka, agrees, saying the law was misguided.