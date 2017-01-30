The UN says that the world will have undergone the largest and fastest period of urban expansion in human history by 2050 as two-thirds of the world's population will then live in cities.

In the 1990s, ten cities around the world were considered 'megacities' with a population of more than 10 million. Since then, the number of such cities has risen to 21.

The shift to a largely urban global population means the work of city planners is changing.