WORLD
2 MIN READ
Clashes flare in eastern Ukraine
The conflict in Ukraine's separatist east, between Russian-backed militias and Ukrainian forces, flared in recent days with at least seven soldiers killed in renewed clashes.
Clashes flare in eastern Ukraine
Damage in the town of Debaltseve, Ukraine. (February 2015 file photo) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 30, 2017

Pro-Russian separatists killed seven Ukrainian soldiers in fighting on the weekend, Ukraine's military said on Monday. The outbreak of fighting in the east of the country is the deadliest since mid-December.

The clashes, between Ukraine's military and pro-Russian separatists, come as US President Donald Trump calls for better relations between the US and Moscow. The call has alarmed Kiev.

Ukrainian military spokesman Oleksandr Motuzyanyk said separatists backed by Moscow began attacking government positions in the eastern frontline town of Avdiyivka on Sunday.

Five soldiers were killed and nine wounded on Sunday and two more were killed on Monday, authorities said.

The separatists countered on Monday that Ukrainian shelling had killed a woman and wounded three other civilians in the rebel-held town of Makiyivka, south of Avdiyivka.

Ukraine and NATO accuse the Kremlin of supporting the separatists with troops and weapons. Moscow denies it.

RECOMMENDED

The US and EU have imposed sanctions on Russia over the conflict, as well as for its annexation of Crimea.

Ukraine wants the international community to maintain pressure on Russia. The US president has spoken of possibly lifting sanctions imposed by his predecessor, Barack Obama.

Both sides accuse the other of violating a two-year-old ceasefire on a near-daily basis.

Close to 10,000 people have been killed since fighting between Ukrainian troops and rebels seeking independence from Kiev first erupted in April 2014, according to UN figures.

TRT World spoke with Alexander Hug, the principal deputy chief monitor of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's (OSCE) special monitoring mission in Ukraine.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye closely monitors Syria clashes as part of its national security priorities
UK prioritises Türkiye as free trade deal expansion talks move at record pace
Yemen's STC delegation in Riyadh announces disputed 'dissolution'
World’s largest space gathering lands in Türkiye this October
Syrian president meets EU leaders in Damascus amid Aleppo clashes
Russia strikes Ukraine, calling it retaliation over alleged attack on Putin's residence
Türkiye condemns attack on Turkish minority school in Greece, demands justice
Storm Goretti lashes France and Britain, leaving hundreds of thousands without power
Syria says YPG terror group withdrawal deadline from Aleppo has expired
US welcomes ceasefire between Syrian army and YPG terror group in Aleppo
One killed, dozens missing after towering pile of garbage collapses at Philippines landfill
Ukrainian strike leaves half a million without heat and power in Russia's Belgorod
Iranian state media comments on protests, says US and Israel behind overnight unrest
Russian strikes kill four, injure 10 in Kiev as Ukraine reports nationwide 'missile threat'
Two injured in Portland shooting involving federal agents, police say