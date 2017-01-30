WORLD
Quebec mosque attack suspect charged with murder
The identities of the six victims of Sunday's shooting have also been released.
The Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre. Canada, January 29, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
January 30, 2017

The gunman in an attack on mosque in Quebec on Sunday has been charged with with six counts of premeditated murder and five counts of attempted murder in the shooting.

Late on Monday, Canadian authorities identified the suspect as Alexandre Bissonnette, a 27-year-old French-Canadian university student.

Bissonnette was one of two young men arrested after the murderous shooting at Quebec Islamic Cultural Centre, with the second "now considered a witness."

The gunman opened fire on more than 50 people who were inside the Centre during evening prayers. The first suspect was arrested from the scene of the attack and the second one was arrested after he called 911 and said he wanted to cooperate with the police.

A police spokesperson said search warrants were still being executed and more charges were expected later, including terror-related charges.

Meanwhile, the six victims have been identified as Mamadou Tanou Barry, Abdelkrim Hassane, Khaled Belkacemi, Aboubaker Thabti, Azzeddine Soufiane, and Ibrahima Barry.

The dead ranged in age from 35 to 65, University of Quebec Hospital Centre spokeswoman Genevieve Dupuis said Monday.

The attack came as Canada announced it would open its doors to refugees after US President Donald Trump on Friday issued an executive order barring entry to the US from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

"We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a centre of worship and refuge," said Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Police said the mosque had been evacuated soon after the attack.

TRT World's Lorna Shaddick has more details from Quebec City.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
