Amona/Efrat/Ma'ale Admiun, OCCUPIED WEST BANK — They may not be castles, but they remind me of them. As a Welshman, I notice castles. The French Normans and their English descendants built the most expensive string of castles of their time in Wales during the 13th century. Eight centuries, after the Normans conquered Wales, the castle turrets fly Welsh flags. These days, they attract tourists rather than warriors.

In the West Bank, however, the hilltop "castles" are contemporary, and the conflicts are much more recent.

Despite security fears, flashes of conflict, shootings and stabbings, the "residential castles" of the West Bank – the Occupied Territories west of the Jordan River – belong to over 400,000 Israeli and Jewish settlers. More than 200,000 Israelis also live in east Jerusalem, which was occupied by the Israeli Army after the 1967 Six-Day War.

These areas are still under military rule rather than civilian law. You won't find that distinction, however, on Airbnb, a website which advertises rooms, apartments and homes all over the West Bank for tourists and visitors to rent. Israelis and visitors from abroad can experience "settlement life" with the simple click of a mouse.

Most Israeli settlements are built on high ground, in what they call "Samaria" and "Judea". For this reason, and also because they tend to be several stories high, they appear defensive in nature. They ring the hilltops and tower over the horizon. But more recently, the newer buildings are increasingly being built on the lower slopes — yet another sign of settlement expansion and establishment.

In the past four decades, the topography has changed much of the land beyond the Green Line. The border — disputed ever since Israel was founded in 1948 and mediated by the United Nations since 1949, in a bid to try and halt the fighting between Jews and Palestinians — is largely ignored by the Israelis. But ever since these Occupied Territories came under Israeli control, an estimated four million Palestinians live their daily lives under the watch of the Israeli military.

It's no wonder so many of these hilltop settlements — most of which loom some 700 to 1,000 metres above sea level — remind me of the hugely expensive medieval defensive forts in my country. Each successive Israeli government, well before the current right-wing coalition, has allowed ever more settlements and outposts to be built. Despite being illegal under international law, Israeli politicians have long quietly encouraged an expanding "facts on the ground" presence on Palestinian land.

Jad Isaac, the director of the Applied Research Institute in Bethlehem, says there is what he describes as an "easy" solution, if a peace agreement is ever to be formulated:

Move the settlers, from their current settlements, to Israel proper. And leave the settlements for the Palestinian returnees, who don't want to exercise their right of return, and want to live in a Palestinian state.

In Tel Aviv, Anat Ben Nun, spokesperson for the left-wing Israeli NGO Peace Now, told me that while Israel's "most right-wing government ever" allows settlements to continue to be built each year, it is within the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's authority to decree, at any time, to put a halt to the construction of settlements.

Of course, if he did, it would be seen as a sign of weakness. Not so much by Fatah, Hamas and the Palestinian National Authority, but by Likud's other right-wing coalition partners, which are part of Israel's government. And the allegations about corruption, which are swirling around Netanyahu, are already making life difficult for the Israeli leader.

Elad Ziv has no patience for Peace Now or any organisation on the left of Israel's politics.

"We have time," he tells me. He believes that more and more Israelis are voting for and favouring right-wing policies. Ziv attributes this to the perceived threat to their security, he says, the increase in the number of religiously motivated Israelis and their deep suspicion that Palestinians do not want to co-exist in Israel as part of a dual state sharing the same land.